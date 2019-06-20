Five easy steps toward getting through the summer frugally

To save money this summer, take a tip from these geese and take a free trip to The Nelson-Atkins Museum. File photo

As we near the end of June, you may be seeing a dip in your summer budget. It’s not uncommon to spend more money during these fun, sunny months. But if you want to keep it up, you’ll need to find other ways to make sacrifices this summer. Here are five steps you can start living more frugally starting today.

Pack your own food

Paying for meals while out and about, especially if you’re at a featured attraction, is a very easy way to lose a lot of money fast. Instead of waiting to solve your hunger until lunch time, have a plan in action already. Pack a lunch each morning and keep it in a cooler. No matter where you are when lunchtime strikes, you won’t fall victim to fast food or high prices.

As a bonus, shopping for your food at farmer’s markets may also save money while giving you fresher produce.

Make your home more efficient

The energy costs of keeping a home cool are a pain point for many homeowners. Even though you can’t control the temperature outside, you can have a bit more power inside. Switch to more energy efficient light bulbs, keep blinds and doors closed in rooms where people aren’t, make sure windows are sealed to avoid air conditioning escaping, and use fans whenever possible to keep yourself cool and the air circulating.

Find free activities

Plenty of fun things to do are inexpensive or even free. Check out your local library branch and community centers for free activities or events. In Kansas City, we’re especially lucky to have low-cost and free cultural experiences like Deanna Rose Farmstead, museums, fountains and plazas for passing time and getting those steps in.

Swap fees for fees

If you’re spending more time at the pool than lounging in front of the television, consider canceling your streaming services for the summer and using that money for a pool pass instead. Look for other creative ways you can swap out your seasonal activities — just like your wardrobe.

Enjoy experiences

Keep in mind that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to make memories. You can enjoy experiences at outdoors, indoors, at home or on vacation — and time together can provide its own fun.

The principle of a frugal life is to not spend money you don’t have. If you don’t need it, second guess if you can really afford it. What’s left will be the things you need, a good savings plan and true joy that comes from the time you spend and the special treats you deem worthy of your hard-earned dollars.