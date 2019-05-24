Inexpensive family fun for the summer

“Reflecting Motion,” a 12,000-square-foot sculpture made from holographic film, mirrors synchronized movements in nature. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

School is almost out, and for families looking to keep kiddos of all ages entertained during the long days of summer, you’re in luck. Kansas City is one of the best cities to find a variety of accessible, affordable activities. This week, I’m giving you a run-down of a few destinations I’m most looking forward to this summer.

Reflecting Motion at Union Station

In case you haven’t seen it flying above the Haverty Family Yards at Union Station from I-35 yet, Reflecting Motion is an art experience not to be missed this summer. World-renowned artist Patrick Shearn has created a kinetic piece of “living” art, a moving sky sculpture that transforms with the wind. Flying high behind Union Station near the Planetarium, the installation is made of 75,000 pieces of reflective material. It’s a wonderous sight for kids and adults of all ages, and I predict it will be one of the city’s most Insta-worthy spots this summer. CommunityAmerica is hosting a family day on June 9 with some surprises and a sweet treat, so come on out.

Berry picking

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you’re on the west side of town, a berry picking trip to Wohletz Farm Fresh (there are others across town, too) should be on your list of must-do summer activities. Some of my favorite family traditions involve apple and pumpkin picking in the fall, but it seems like people tend to forget about summer pickings. Follow them on social media to check out what’s ripe for the picking all summer.

Interactive or outdoor movies

B&B theaters have dialed up their family movie options with their theater remodels. Check out the Summer Kids Series for $3 per person. Some of the theaters even have a playground for your little ones to stay entertained during the show. There are also free outdoor movies at parks and shopping centers like Crown Center, parks in Lenexa, or Deanna Rose. These are great because you can pack blankets or chairs and bring your own snacks. There are a ton of these across town, so check out the closest option near you.

Where to look

Sometimes where to look is half the battle when you have a crew of antsy kids needing some time out of the house. I recommend an app like Visit KC or a website like iFamilyKC. KC Parent Magazine also has a robust calendar. Finally, your community library is a great place to get updates on events in your immediate community.

Regardless of what neighborhood you’re in, there’s sure to be something fun and affordable for you this summer.