It’s time to dig early for summer deals

Stock up now on all the party needs, like paper plates, you’ll need for summer fun. File photo

It’s time for the seasonal deals round-up. As kids are getting out of school, vacations are in final planning stages, party and backyard barbecue invites begin swirling, there will be more than one place you’re looking to save a little extra cash this summer. Here are some early summer shopping tips.

Buy swimwear early

Winter has been mentioned as a good time of year for swim shopping, since everything is useless until the following year (at least in this climate). But especially for people shopping for growing kids, it’s not always possible to know what you’ll need next season. Luckily, late May and early June are also a great time of year to buy new swimwear. Standing right at the edge of swimming pool season, you’ll most likely see a lot of swim-gear deals to dive into.

Party supplies

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Between graduation parties, weddings, and neighborhood get-togethers, there’s probably no limit to the amount of paper plates and decorations you may need. This time of year, they are in high demand and so are the deals that go with them. Stock up on tablecloths, balloons and party favors.

Movie tickets

If you’re at a loss for cheap ideas to keep the kids entertained this break, look for movie ticket bargains. Many theaters will offer discounts or inexpensive ticket deals.

Shop holiday sales

Most importantly, shop the holiday sales for big bargain opportunities. Memorial Day sales will offer great discounts for mattresses, appliances and furniture. In June, Father’s Day sales are your chance to get lower cost tools and lawn supplies.