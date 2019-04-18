Spring fever in full force? Here’s how to make money on your stuff

A yard sale is one option for making some money on your unwanted clothes and household goods. Bigstock

When spring cleaning leads to piles of stuff you don’t want anymore, you have a few options. You could trash or donate your stuff, but if you’re interested in selling your stuff, you have a few different options.

Social marketplaces

Selling on Facebook Marketplace can be a good way to sell locally and quickly, depending on the demand for what you have. Using social media allows you to sell locally and sort by items, and you have the power to set your asking price.

Reselling apps

If you’re able to ship small items, a resell app — like eBay or Poshmark — could be the right fit for you. Most apps are pretty user friendly so uploading multiple images will be simple and easy to manage. If you’re only in the market to sell one or two things, a resale store may be a better option.

Resale stores

Local thrift and consignment stores are an option for selling old clothes and furniture. Unlike selling directly to a buyer using an app or social media, however, the price will likely be determined by the store owner or manager. Their offer will be based on the demand of their customers, and there’s no guarantee they’ll buy from you. The upside of consignment stores is that there are many around the KC area, and they cater to a variety of shoppers.

Yard sales

If you’ve got time, a collection of things, and a sunny weekend morning, you can always opt for the most traditional way to sell your stuff: A good old fashioned yard sale. While you may not be able to get as much money back, you may be able to move your stuff faster if you’re in a location that allows for a lot of foot traffic. Pay attention to when your neighborhood is having large sales and jump in to participate. If you belong to an HOA, that can be a good place to start.

However you choose to sell, remember to use caution when you’re sharing your personal information. Here’s hoping your “trash” is someone else’s treasure.