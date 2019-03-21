Consider these inexpensive curb-appeal projects

After a long winter, especially one as harsh as ours was, our homes can look a little worse for the wear. Whether you buy or rent, there are inexpensive ways that you can spruce for spring and make your space more appealing — and more inviting.
Clean up
A quick spring clean is a simple, powerful way to brighten up your front porch. Sweep off anything the winter tracked in, take a wet cloth to the front door, and use a broom to knock down any cobwebs. You might be surprised how much of a difference it makes.
If you’re feeling really motivated, you could even rent a pressure washer from a local hardware store by the hour or day for relatively low cost. Sometimes that can be almost as good as a new coat of paint.
Get a new mailbox
A new mailbox is a low cost way to update your curb. Mailboxes are exposed to every element, so they are susceptible to getting dull and worn quickly. Not only will it look fresh and new, but you could also opt for a mailbox that better suits your needs — bigger or in a more durable material. If you don’t have a traditional curbside mailbox, an even cheaper refresh is new numbers for the side of your house.
Plant flowers
Gardening can easily creep into an expensive hobby, but it’s possible to invest in a few colorful, thriving potted plants that could add a splash of life in your home. As the weather warms up, keep an eye out for sales at your local plant nurseries over the weekends.
Freshen the furniture
If you have porch furniture, you don’t need to do much for a whole new look. Instead of investing in a brand new set, opt for new cushions with a fresh design, or if you’re the owner of iron or wicker pieces, a can of spray paint could be just the refresh you need.
Simple touches like adding twinkle lights or a statement decoration can also make a space feel like new. Take advantage of sales on outdoor decor as spring gets into full swing.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
