When spring buying fever sets in, consider these deals

Spring is a great season for shopping. The holidays are a distant memory and we’re all in the mood for something fresh and new after a cold, stale winter. Check out what the best deals are in the spring season.
Luggage
This is great news for people gearing up for a big summer trip. If your current luggage isn’t in shape to withstand the stress of travel, spring is the perfect season to replace it with a rolling suitcase, carry-on or oversized tote that can take the pressure.
Mattresses
Spring is a great time to buy new mattresses. Most mattress stores are shifting inventory while they prep for their Memorial Day sales.
Winter clothes
Shopping for in-season clothing makes it hard to find deals, but it’s easy to stock up for the coming seasons. If you wore your coat out in this frigid Kansas City winter, spring is a great time to buy a new one in anticipation of next year — even though we can hope it isn’t that cold again for a long time.
Kitchen appliances
Both big and small kitchen appliances tend to go on sale in spring. That means everything from a countertop mixer to a new dishwasher could suddenly drop to a very reasonable price. Keep your eyes peeled for deals nearby.
Spring could also be a season of saving, especially if you have a summer of travel coming up. Shopping deals and sticking to the necessities can help you get the best of both worlds: a saver and a spender who is savvy at both
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
