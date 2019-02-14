A look at the new art and etiquette of tipping

The art and etiquette of tipping has always been a delicate dance between customers, business owners and employees. But with technology changing around us, even traditional tipping is starting to change. Between delivery drivers, ride-shares and the dreaded iPad swivel at many favorite restaurants, there’s a lot of new rules to tipping.
Delivery drivers
Unlike ordering a pizza on the phone, drivers for delivery services like Postmates or GrubHub aren’t actually employed by the restaurants we’re ordering from. In fact, they aren’t aware of the delivery address until they accept the task; meaning they could lose money on time or gas by the time they finish their trip. The rule for delivery has always been 15 percent, so a good idea would be to apply that logic to this same service, and perhaps be a little more patient when determining more or less.
Ride-share
Services like Uber and Lyft allow you to order a car right to your location, much like a taxi but with a little more pomp and circumstance. The unfortunate reality of this tipping navigation is that drivers are able to rate riders as well. Meaning if they’re giving their best to give good service and you don’t tip them at all, they may rate you as an undesirable passenger, hurting your changes for future rides. It’s a good rule of thumb in any case to tip a dollar or two — or more if the service really deserved it.
At-the-counter
How much do you tip someone who isn’t providing table-side service? What’s important to keep in mind here is the designed social pressure of this ask that’s now popular at many countertop registers.
In the moments when you’re about to get your food, or are rushing to put your wallet away, and the cashier is looking at you — these moments are perfect to ask if you could spare a few more dollars. And it’s alright to say no.
If the service at the counter was exceptional, then go ahead and tip. But if it was just basic service that you didn’t feel warranted an additional 15 percent what you paid, it’s OK to select “no tip” and feel guilt-free.
Regardless of how you feel about tipping, also try to remember that the ask is almost never designed by the employee you’re interacting with. That means even if the ask for a tip at the coffee kiosk annoys you, the barista did not opt to put it there. In the end, tip what you believe is fair and earned.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
