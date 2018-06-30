Here's to a thrifty Fourth of July

Unlike some of the more gift-oriented winter holidays, the Fourth of July is a prime time for saving some cash. By getting outside and inviting friends and family over, you can celebrate with a lot of fun — and very few funds.
Games: The best thing about playing outside is that a lot of outdoor games don’t require any materials besides a willing group of participants. Drum up a game of tag or charades to get the whole gang involved. But if you prefer to play using equipment, things like sidewalk chalk or a football, or even a small sprinkler, can be found for a low price tag at bargain outlets.
Food: Barbecues are a great opportunity to invite the whole neighborhood or family. Turn your yard into a potluck and host a block party. When everyone brings a dish or package of hot dogs or buns, it’s suddenly a patriotic spread at a lower cost to every guest.
Fireworks: The Fourth of July wouldn’t be complete without a beautiful fireworks display! You can start with small home fireworks for the kids, like sparklers and poppers. Then when the sun sets, head to a local firework show. Here in KC, there is no shortage of places to lay out a picnic blanket and kick back while colorful flashes light up the sky.
If you’re going to set of your own fireworks, be sure to find your local firework laws online.
Remember, when it comes to holidays—especially this one—it’s not about the decorations, food or games. It’s all about tradition. So even if your plans include dinner by the TV for a cable viewing of the fireworks show, at the end of the day we’re all celebrating our nation.
