Kelly administration to Kansas contractor facing complaints: You’re failing

Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration has sent a formal letter to the newest KanCare insurance company, Aetna, warning that it’s not living up to the terms of its contract.

Aetna took over for Amerigroup this year as one of the administrators of Kansas’ privatized Medicaid system, joining existing KanCare companies Sunflower State Health Plan and United Healthcare.

The transition has been rocky, and after six months of complaints from medical providers, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment told Aetna officials they have 10 days to figure out how to get their act together.

“As an agency working to improve the health of all Kansans, we must hold our contractors accountable,” KDHE spokeswoman Ashley Jones-Wisner said in an email. “It is our hope to work collaboratively with Aetna to come into compliance, so they can efficiently and effectively serve members.”

Aetna officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The non-compliance letter, dated July 24, says Aetna is in jeopardy of losing its KanCare contract, which is worth roughly $1 billion a year in state and federal funds.

An attachment to the letter outlines a laundry list of concerns, including vague service plans for Medicaid recipients, tardiness in credentialing medical providers for billing and myriad problems with claims.

None of it comes as a surprise to the Kansas Hospital Association, which has fielded complaints about Aetna from members for months.

“We’ve been reaching a point of a little bit of concern because we’re now in their eighth month in the program and still struggling with a significant number of claims issues (and) claims payment,” said Tish Hollingsworth, the association’s vice president for reimbursement. “They are struggling a little bit.”

Hollingsworth said some struggles are to be expected with a new contractor, and Sunflower State (a division of Centene) and United Healthcare also had issues when then-Gov. Sam Brownback privatized the state’s Medicaid program in 2013.

But so far Aetna has been slow to address the problems.

“We’re meeting with them quite frequently,” Hollingsworth said. “The people are very nice, very willing to sit down and talk to us, but even though it’s a national company that has done Medicaid in other states, it’s the same thing we went through in Round 1: getting used to Kansas Medicaid.”

A search of an online database of unresolved claims issues showed that Aetna had 28 systemic problems reported since January, compared to four for Sunflower State and one for United Healthcare.

The providers affected by the issues include hospitals, doctors, pharmacies and those who provide support services for people with disabilities.

The transition from Amerigroup to Aetna was fraught with tension even before it began. Amerigroup protested the loss of its KanCare contract last year and eventually took the state to court, trying to force then-Gov. Jeff Colyer’s administration to redo the bidding process.

The case, which saw dozens of lawyers cram into a small courtroom in Topeka, wasn’t resolved until mid-October, leaving Aetna with a little more than two months to form provider networks and gear up to cover more than 100,000 Kansans.

In Kansas, Medicaid covers about 400,000 people total. Nearly all of them are children, the elderly and frail, disabled people and pregnant women.

Since taking office in January, Kelly has consistently said the state needs to take a much harder line on contractors that don’t live up to the terms of their agreements.

Her first budget called for the state to take back many of the duties of another contractor subject to years of complaints for mishandling Medicaid applications. Her administration has also said that if the state’s prison health care contractor, Corizon, doesn’t improve its performance, Kansas will sever ties with it and re-bid the contract next year.