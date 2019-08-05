Attorney general: Dozens of KanCare abuse complaints went to email no one checked

Seniors struggle with KanCare Clearinghouse Kansas made a number of changes since 2015 meant to make the Medicaid eligibility process more efficient. Advocates for the elderly say the state instead set up a maze that seniors are getting lost in. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas made a number of changes since 2015 meant to make the Medicaid eligibility process more efficient. Advocates for the elderly say the state instead set up a maze that seniors are getting lost in.

For more than a year, dozens of complaints about KanCare fraud, waste and abuse went to an email account no one was checking, according to a report released Monday by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.

The Kansas Legislature voted in 2017 to move the long-vacant Medicaid Inspector General watchdog position out of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to the attorney general’s office.

But the report, dated July 31, says that from Aug. 7, 2017, to Jan. 9, 2019, KanCare complaints continued to flow into a defunct health department email account that no one was monitoring. That left 209 emails unread, including 95 that alleged wrongdoing or sought information on how to report wrongdoing.

After reviewing the complaints against state data, the attorney general’s office determined that 42 of them contained “partially or wholly substantiated allegations of Medicaid or SCHIP fraud, waste, abuse or illegal acts” that weren’t addressed.

KanCare is the privatized program that administers Medicaid and the State Children’s Health Insurance Program, or SCHIP, within Kansas.

The KanCare inspector general is tasked with auditing the insurance companies that administer those programs, but also investigates over-billing by health care providers and fraud committed by individuals on Medicaid.

The attorney general’s report says the majority of the unread complaints were reports that a Medicaid beneficiary “was lying about his or her income, residency or household composition” to get Medicaid fraudulently.

The report says that 16 complaints involved people whose Medicaid eligibility had been terminated by the time the complaint was reviewed and 26 who were still on Medicaid.

“We will update this report with the outcome of those cases after KDHE completes its followup,” the report says.

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for an interview Monday.

The new report is the first from Sarah Fertig, an assistant attorney general who was appointed Medicaid inspector general last year and confirmed by the Kansas Senate in January.

Gov. Sam Brownback had appointed former state representative Phil Hermanson to the job in 2014, but Hermanson resigned after just three months following news reports about a past DUI, bankruptcy and campaign finance violations.

Brownback and KDHE officials never replaced Hermanson, saying there were few qualified applicants interested in the $77,000-a-year state job and at times questioning whether a KanCare inspector general was necessary.

After a wave of Democrats and moderate Republicans were elected, the Legislature voted in 2017 to move the position to the Attorney General’s Office.

But according to the attorney general’s report, no one told the office about the email account because the inspector general’s office within KDHE “had been completely unstaffed since November 2014.”

“As a consequence, there were no incoming OIG staff to alert the Attorney General’s Office to the existence of the KDHE OIG email account or to notify KDHE that the kdhe.OIG@ks.gov address should be deactivated,” the report says.

An administrative employee in another division of KDHE monitored the email account until August 2017, but after that employee left, no one else took responsibility for it.