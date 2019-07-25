Why did thousands lose Medicaid? Missouri Republican leader joins Dems seeking answers

Missouri’s health care challenges Star readers said their biggest health care concerns are cost and lack of access, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. Missouri faces several challenges on those fronts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star readers said their biggest health care concerns are cost and lack of access, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. Missouri faces several challenges on those fronts.

The Missouri House Speaker says he has requested more information from Gov. Mike Parson’s administration about why 120,000 people — including about 95,000 kids — have been dropped from the state’s Medicaid rolls in the last 18 months.

If the answers aren’t sufficient, Rep. Elijah Haahr said, he’s open to Democrats’ requests for a legislative investigation. It would be led by fellow Republican Reps. David Wood and Jon Patterson — who both have health care backgrounds.

“Rep. Wood and Rep. Patterson have extensive knowledge of MO HealthNet (Missouri Medicaid) and the utmost care for the most vulnerable Missourians, especially our children, that extends past partisan lines,” Haahr said in a letter to Rep. Crystal Quade, the leader of the House Democrats. “I trust that both Rep. Wood and Rep. Patterson will continue to ensure Missouri’s children receive the medical care they are entitled to.”

Quade had sent a letter to Haahr earlier this week, requesting the legislature investigate the Medicaid enrollment drop, which Democrats have voiced concerns about since February.

Haahr, a Springfield Republican, said that after he got the letter he “personally requested” an updated briefing on the issue from MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson, a former Republican House member.

The Parson administration has previously said the enrollment drops are due at least in part to an improving economy, which is decreasing the need for public health coverage.

But Democrats and health policy analysts say that can’t account for the full decrease, given that Missouri’s enrollment drop was the third-highest in the nation last year. They suspect that a computer system switch and outdated contact information for Medicaid recipients may be pushing eligible people off the rolls.

Wood, a former telecom administrator for a Jefferson City hospital, is the chairman of a subcommittee that handles the MO HealthNet budget. Patterson, a surgeon from Lee’s Summit, is the vice chairman.

“If MO HealthNet’s response to my request for more details fails to adequately answer our concerns or new ones arise,” Haahr wrote, “I will give my full support to Rep. Wood and Rep. Patterson to hold hearings on this issue.”