Johnson County wellness spa doctor who sued Kansas medical board has license revoked

A doctor who owned an “anti-aging” wellness spa in Leawood has agreed to give up his physician’s license, ending a fight with the Kansas medical board.





Michael Reed Simmons sued the Kansas Board of Healing Arts after it issued an emergency suspension of his license in March. But he later agreed to voluntarily surrender it, and last month the board determined that it would treat that as a revocation, which will delay when Simmons can apply again.





Simmons’ attorney, Mark Stafford, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Kathleen Lippert, the executive director of the Kansas board, said Simmons’ lawsuit fighting the emergency suspension is now moot because his license has been revoked. An attorney for the board said it will soon file a formal petition to dismiss the suit.

The suspension came after a team of behavioral health and addiction evaluators said it was not safe for Simmons to practice medicine. The reasons were not disclosed.

In 2002, Simmons had his Kansas license suspended for 30 days after the medical board determined he had sexual relationships with two of his patients and a nurse he worked with.

He’d also gotten in trouble with the Missouri medical board in 2013 for administering testosterone without a controlled substance registration. His Missouri license expired in January 2018.

In August the Kansas board started investigating Simmons for undisclosed violations of professional standards. As part of the investigation, he agreed to be assessed at Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services in Mississippi.

The board’s suspension order says the Pine Grove evaluators determined Simmons “is not currently safe to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety.”

Under state law, any details about how they came to that conclusion are confidential.

The board said it issued the emergency suspension because there was “reasonable cause to believe” that Simmons’ “continuation in practice would constitute an imminent danger to the public health and safety.”

At the time Stafford said Simmons denied all of the allegations in the board’s order, and he sued because he was suspended without a full hearing to defend himself.

But in surrendering his license, the board said Simmons admitted to some of the allegations and “did not affirmatively admit, but did not actively dispute” the rest of them.

The Simmons Center for Health & Wellness is located near Leawood’s Town Center Plaza. According to his website, Simmons has two other clinics in Frontenac and Galena in southeast Kansas.

He filed his lawsuit in Crawford County.

Simmons remains licensed to practice medicine in Oklahoma.