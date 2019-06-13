Man impersonated nurse to work in Missouri nursing homes; had fake IDs in six states

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

Benjamin David Danneman, 37, was sentenced to almost five years in federal prison Wednesday for impersonating a nurse so he could work at three Missouri nursing homes.

According to federal prosecutors, Danneman used someone else’s name and nursing license number to get jobs at Alexian Brothers Sherbrooke Village and the Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis. He was then hired by Des Peres Healthcare to be as assistant director of nursing at another St. Louis area facility for a salary of $68,000.

“At these health care facilities, he was responsible for the day-to-day care of patients needing skilled nursing care,” prosecutors said in a news release.

He pleaded guilty in March in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Missouri and was sentenced to 57 months for health care fraud, social security fraud and aggravated identity fraud.

Prosecutors say that throughout 2017 and 2018, Danneman also used other people’s names, Social Security numbers, nursing license numbers and other identifiers to rent apartments and get driver’s licenses, loans, credit cards and insurance in at least six states.

Danneman is currently incarcerated at an Illinois state prison on several identity theft and forgery charges and previously served time there for possession of methamphetamine and attempted burglary.