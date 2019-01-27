The best and worst nursing homes in the Kansas City area, according to Medicare

These are the nursing homes within 25 miles of Kansas City that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave the lowest rating, one star, and highest rating, five stars. The agency updated its Nursing Home Compare website in December.
5-star nursing homes within 25 miles of Kansas City
▪ Bishop Spencer Place, 4301 Madison Ave.
▪ Bonner Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 520 Morse St., Bonner Springs
▪ Brookdale Rosehill, 12802 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
▪ Claridge Court, 8101 Mission Road, Prairie Village
▪ Evergreen Community of Johnson County, 11875 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe
▪ Garden Terrace at Overland Park, 7541 Switzer Road, Overland Park
▪ Jeanne Jugan Center, 8745 James A. Reed Road
▪ Lakeview Village, 13840 W. 91st Terrace, Lenexa
▪ Linden Woods Village, 2901 N.E. 72nd St., Gladstone.
▪ Providence Place LTCU, 8909 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Sharon Lane Health Services, 10315 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
▪ Tallgrass Creek Inc., 13760 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
▪ The Plaza Health Services at Santa Marta, 13875 W. 115th Terrace, Olathe
1-star nursing homes within 25 miles of Kansas City
▪ Edgewood Manor Center for Rehab and Healthcare, 11900 Jessica Lane, Raytown
▪ Gregory Ridge Health Care Center, 7001 Cleveland Ave.
▪ Hidden Lake Care Center, 11400 Hidden Lake Drive, Raytown
▪ Kansas City Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 12942 Wornall Road
▪ Kingswood, 10000 Wornall Road
▪ Lee’s Summit Pointe Health and Rehabilitation, 1501 S.W. Third St., Lee’s Summit
▪ Liberty Health and Wellness, 2201 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty
▪ Maple Wood Healthcare Center, 724 N.E. 79th Terrace
▪ Pinnacle Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center, 400 S. Rogers Road, Olathe
▪ Promise Skilled Nursing Facility of Overland Park, 6505 W. 103rd St., Overland Park
▪ Redwood of Carmel Hills, 810 E. Walnut, Independence
▪ Redwood of Independence, 1800 S. Swope Drive, Independence
▪ Redwood of Kansas City South, 8033 Holmes Road
▪ Seasons Care Center, 15600 Woods Chapel Road
▪ Smithville Living Center, 106 Hospital Drive, Smithville
▪ St. Mary’s Manor, 111 Mock Ave., Blue Spring
▪ The Summit, 3660 Summit
▪ Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, 5900 Swope Parkway
▪ Truman Gardens, 17251 Medical Center Parkway
▪ The Villages of Jackson Creek, 3980 S. Jackson Drive, Independence
