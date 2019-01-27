Health Care

The best and worst nursing homes in the Kansas City area, according to Medicare

By Andy Marso

January 27, 2019 05:30 AM

Hidden Lake Care Center at 11400 Hidden Lake Drive in Raytown. Andy Marso amarso@kcstar.com
These are the nursing homes within 25 miles of Kansas City that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gave the lowest rating, one star, and highest rating, five stars. The agency updated its Nursing Home Compare website in December.

5-star nursing homes within 25 miles of Kansas City

Bishop Spencer Place, 4301 Madison Ave.

Bonner Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 520 Morse St., Bonner Springs

Brookdale Rosehill, 12802 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

Claridge Court, 8101 Mission Road, Prairie Village

Evergreen Community of Johnson County, 11875 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe

Garden Terrace at Overland Park, 7541 Switzer Road, Overland Park

Jeanne Jugan Center, 8745 James A. Reed Road

Lakeview Village, 13840 W. 91st Terrace, Lenexa

Linden Woods Village, 2901 N.E. 72nd St., Gladstone.

Providence Place LTCU, 8909 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.

Sharon Lane Health Services, 10315 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

Tallgrass Creek Inc., 13760 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

The Plaza Health Services at Santa Marta, 13875 W. 115th Terrace, Olathe

1-star nursing homes within 25 miles of Kansas City

Edgewood Manor Center for Rehab and Healthcare, 11900 Jessica Lane, Raytown

Gregory Ridge Health Care Center, 7001 Cleveland Ave.

Hidden Lake Care Center, 11400 Hidden Lake Drive, Raytown

Kansas City Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 12942 Wornall Road

Kingswood, 10000 Wornall Road

Lee’s Summit Pointe Health and Rehabilitation, 1501 S.W. Third St., Lee’s Summit

Liberty Health and Wellness, 2201 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty

Maple Wood Healthcare Center, 724 N.E. 79th Terrace

Pinnacle Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center, 400 S. Rogers Road, Olathe

Promise Skilled Nursing Facility of Overland Park, 6505 W. 103rd St., Overland Park

Redwood of Carmel Hills, 810 E. Walnut, Independence

Redwood of Independence, 1800 S. Swope Drive, Independence

Redwood of Kansas City South, 8033 Holmes Road

Seasons Care Center, 15600 Woods Chapel Road

Smithville Living Center, 106 Hospital Drive, Smithville

St. Mary’s Manor, 111 Mock Ave., Blue Spring

The Summit, 3660 Summit

Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, 5900 Swope Parkway

Truman Gardens, 17251 Medical Center Parkway

The Villages of Jackson Creek, 3980 S. Jackson Drive, Independence

