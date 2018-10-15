More doctors take Medicare in Missouri than in Kansas
Missouri ranked sixth in the nation in percent of doctors taking all Medicare patients while Kansas ranked 48th in a recent survey that underlines the importance of consumers making sure their doctors are covered before choosing a plan.
Emergency room physician Raymond Brovont says he was fired for reporting understaffing at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. A Jackson County jury agreed and this week awarded Brovont $29 million in his wrongful termination lawsuit.
KU Med researcher Jared Grantham and Kansas City businessman Joseph Bruening teamed up to found the PKD Foundation in 1982. The Foundation helped develop the first drug to treat PKD, Jynarque, which was approved in April.
Surgeons at Research Medical Center completed a four-kidney transplant chain last week. It was the largest chain in the 36-year history of the hospital’s transplant program and second-largest in Kansas City.
Julie Roth, an Overland Park attorney who specializes in medical privacy law compliance, talks about the importance of encrypting patient information when it is transmitted by pager, email or other electronic method.
Whether health information is stored on paper or electronically, patients have the right to keep it private, the right to get a copy of their records, to request to make a change to those records, and to know how that information is used and shared.
Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Many women will experience some degree of hair loss throughout their lives, and, unfortunately, it's often part of the aging process.
Karsten Randolph, who was recently named interim CEO of Shawnee Mission Medical Center, was allegedly part of a kickback scheme to pay doctors for referrals, while at his previous job in North Carolina.
