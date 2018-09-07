Proposed nurses strike at Research and Menorah could postpone some surgeries

Nurses at two HCA Midwest hospitals in the Kansas City area are threatening to strike, a move that could force the facilities to transfer patients and delay elective procedures.

Members of National Nurses United voted to authorize strikes at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park and Research Medical Center in Kansas City — as well as 13 other HCA affiliated hospitals in Florida, Nevada and Texas — after months of fruitless contract negotiations with the for-profit chain.

Union leaders say that if they decide to move forward with the strikes, they will give facilities 10 days notice to get patients moved out and get procedures rescheduled.

The nurses union’s contract with Research and Menorah expired in May, and negotiations that began months earlier are still ongoing. The union says its main concerns are around staffing issues, including turnover, recruitment and retention.

SIGN UP

At many of the HCA facilities, 50 percent of nurses leave within three years, the union says.

“We are passionate about RN (registered nurse) retention because this is what allows us to build strong teams of experienced RNs,” Leslie Rogers, an operating room registered nurse at Research Medical Center, said in a union news release. “I’ve worked at this hospital for 43 years and because of this, I provide vital support to the development of other RNs. This isn’t about a ‘nursing shortage,’ this is about the hospital investing in the recruitment and retention of experienced RNs for the benefit of our patients.”

Nurses picketed at Research during their off hours in June, but so far have not walked off the job.

HCA Midwest officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. They’ve previously said the union is using outdated staffing data to make its case.

Hospital Corporation of America, the parent company of HCA Midwest, told Fox4 that it’s proud of the care its hospitals provide and the nurses’ stated concerns are a negotiating tactic.

“We have bargaining dates scheduled later this month and we look forward to continuing our negotiations over wages and other items,” HCA said in a statement to the TV station. “Importantly, we want to assure our community that neither this —– nor any other action — will ever come between us and our commitment to the high-quality care and services we offer our patients and this community on a daily basis.”