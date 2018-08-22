Longtime Children’s Mercy Hospital CEO to step down early, citing health challenges

Randall O’Donnell is stepping down early as CEO of Children’s Mercy Hospital, citing health issues.
O’Donnell, who has led the hospital since 1993, was already scheduled to retire Nov. 1 and be replaced by Paul Kempinski.
But in a statement released by the hospital Wednesday, O’Donnell said he could continue only until Sept. 2.
“I’ve been having some health challenges and I just haven’t bounced back as quickly as I expected,” O’Donnell said. “... I am looking forward to focusing on my health and getting myself back in the groove soon.”
The hospital’s board of directors selected chief operating officer Jo Stueve to bridge the two-month gap between O’Donnell’s departure and Kempinski’s arrival.
O’Donnell said it’s a great choice.
“Jo is an outstanding leader with whom I’ve had the privilege of working alongside for many, many years,” he said. “She knows Children’s Mercy and loves Children’s Mercy as much as I do.”
Stueve has been with Children’s Mercy for more than 30 years and is currently responsible for patient care and other items at the main hospital in Kansas City. She’s also the leader of its Kansas hospital in Overland Park.
Stueve said O’Donnell’s “legacy is unequaled,” citing a growth of 6,000 employees, 200 beds, $1 billion in annual revenue and $150 million in fundraising for a new research tower during his tenure.
“When he arrived at Children’s Mercy 25 years ago, the hospital was an oft-overlooked children’s hospital,” Stueve said. “Today it is one of the top-rated pediatric medical centers in the nation.”
