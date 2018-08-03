Kansas medical board suspends license of chiropractor accused of molesting patient

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has issued emergency suspensions of two medical licenses, including one for a chiropractor accused of sexually molesting a patient.
According to an order published by the board July 27, “there is evidence” that Emporia chiropractor Eric Hawkins inappropriately touched the patient during a treatment.
The order says that while the unnamed patient was lying face down on a treatment table, Hawkins “without warning” reached under her pants and “initiated unwanted skin to skin touching and massaging of Patient 1’s buttocks and inner thigh area,” moving aside her underwear in the process.
The board’s order says the patient saw that Hawkins had an erection and that Hawkins then “embraced Patient 1, without invitation, while Patient 1 was on the treatment table, and again after Patient 1 stood up to leave the treatment room.”
Hawkins and his attorney, Diane Bellquist, didn’t respond to phone messages seeking comment.
But Hawkins told the Emporia Gazette that the allegations are false and he intends to fight them. He’s been licensed in Kansas since 2006 with no other disciplinary actions.
His license is suspended pending a full hearing by the board.
So is the license of Brian Lahey, a child and adolescent psychiatrist who formerly practiced at Overland Park Wellness.
The board suspended Lahey’s license in an order published July 24. The board’s order in that case is heavily redacted, but it references an order for protection filed against Lahey by his ex-wife.
Lahey was charged with violating the protection order last year, according to Johnson County District Court records. Earlier this year, those charges were reduced to disorderly conduct, to which he pleaded no contest.
Lahey and his attorney, Nancy Crawford, didn’t respond to phone messages seeking comment.
A voicemail recording at Overland Park Wellness this week stated that “Dr. Lahey is no longer practicing medicine in Kansas.”
Lahey remains licensed to practice in Missouri.
Comments