‘An American first.’ KC bridge project lines up food tenants, but wants public funds

An ambitious effort to transform a rusty bridge over the Kansas River into one of the region’s premiere outdoor destinations is moving ahead as the developer says interest from investors has been high.

But Flying Truss LLC, the company behind the proposal to redevelop the now-closed Rock Island Bridge, says it will need about $2 million in public support to revive the bridge and create a public crossing between Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Flying Truss last week gave an update to a committee of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County-Kansas City, Kansas, and presented findings of a feasibility study of the $5 million project that would turn the bridge into a trail connector, events venue and outdoor dining and drinking space.

Michael Zeller, partner at Flying Truss, said the endeavor has garnered plenty of support from local investors. Likewise, it’s secured preliminary agreements with a bar manager, and two restaurant tenants: Slap’s BBQ and Buffalo State Pizza.

Zeller said he was “very confident” that his firm could raise $2.8 million in private capital to fund the project.

Midday Business News Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This is a project that a lot of folks know about,” he said. “A lot of prominent Kansas City families would like to get their money back, earn a reasonable profit and also be a part of creating a landmark for the metropolitan area. It’s got a lot of excitement behind it.”

Candace Damon, vice chairwoman of consulting firm HR&A Advisors, which studied the proposal, said the bridge had a “very solid chance” of generating a healthy private return and paying back public debt.

But she said it doesn’t come without risk for the unified government, which will consider issuing $2 million in new debt to help fund the project.

“I certainly don’t mean to suggest that you’re all jumping off of a building together,” she said. “But public-private partnerships by definition are projects that are exciting, precedent-setting, groundbreaking, pick your cliche, and that the conventional market wouldn’t invest in.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Flying Truss seeks the $2 million to help cover the cost of the public crossing, which will allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the Kansas River, connecting the Stockyards District, which includes Hy-Vee Arena, with the Armourdale neighborhood. That debt is expected to be repaid by a 2% tax charged through a new community improvement district planned for the bridge, Zeller said in an interview.

Flying Truss looked far and wide for a similar project to base its plan on. But the only example it found was in South Korea, where a historic railroad bridge was rehabilitated into a pedestrian walkway with a museum, rest area and cafe.

“It’s an American first,” Zeller said. “That’s legit.”

He said the experience will be similar to the High Line in New York City or Union Station in Kansas City.

“The bridge will be a lot like Union Station: a big public space animated by private enterprise and ultimately paid for by private enterprise,” he said.

This rendering from Gould Evans architecture firm shows the potential redevelopment of the Rock Island Bridge. Flying Truss LLC hopes to create a crossing over the Kansas River and add food, beverage and entertainment venues on the structure. Contributed photo

Wyandotte County has not yet signed off on the proposal, but Zeller said its investment would ensure it’s a successful enterprise.

“With the Unified Government as our partner, this is a slam dunk,” he said. “We will have a long-term lease on an historical structure nearly the length of the Eiffel Tower next to a busy arena in an up-and-coming neighborhood in the middle of a major metropolitan area. And it’s over a river.”

Unified Government Commissioner Tom Burroughs last week acknowledged the current budget crunch caused by the pandemic. He said there was potential risk in the project, but also potential reward.

“By the time we get through dissecting this information that comes forward and seeing the design, I anticipate that this will be a very nice project moving forward,” he said.

Burroughs pointed to the riverfront development that has helped transform downtown Wichita in recent years.

“There’s no reason why we couldn’t have the same opportunity here in Wyandotte County,” he said.

The Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railway opened the 702-foot bridge in 1905. But after the need to carry livestock to the stockyards dissipated, the railroad stopped using the bridge and it has been idle since the early 1970s.

But engineers have determined the old bridge remains structurally sound.

“The bridge was built for massive rail cars fully loaded to rumble across it. It’s built incredibly stout,” said Dennis Strait, a principal at the Gould Evans architecture firm, which is designing the new space. “Our issue’s not weight. That’s not the challenge at all.”

The challenge, he said is breaking up the linear structure into multiple areas. The developer hopes to create room for lounging and events. But it also must maintain a pathway for pedestrians and cyclist traversing the bridge as part of a wider trail.

“The fun thing about that project is the monumentality of the bridge,” Strait said, “We’re used to seeing those things from a distance but when you walk up onto it it’s like walking into a cathedral in scale.”

Gould Evans plans to maintain the rusty patina of the bridge, but it will be covered in a clear coat in areas close to public walkways.

This rendering from Gould Evans architecture firm shows the potential redevelopment of the Rock Island Bridge. Flying Truss LLC hopes to create a crossing over the Kansas River and add food, beverage and entertainment venues on the structure. Contributed photo

The old railroad bridge sits wholly in Kansas, but Flying Truss actually leases it from the city of Kansas City, Missouri. The company will then lease space to other vendors. Zeller said he has a bar manager interested, along with Slap’s BBQ and Buffalo State Pizza.

Philippe Lechevin, owner of Buffalo State Pizza, said he hasn’t signed a formal lease yet, but has inked a letter of intent to open the company’s third location on the bridge. Formerly called Papa Keno’s Pizzeria, Buffalo State plans to have an oven and small kitchen on the bridge, he said. But it will make dough and prepare some ingredients from its nearby location in the Crossroads Arts District.

And he’s prepared for a heavily seasonal business.

“It’s almost like operating a concession at the ballpark,” he said. “You know you’re going to be crazy busy for some great weekends and then others nothing.”

Lechevin said he’s known Zeller for years. And for years, he’s heard about his vision for the bridge.

As the project came together, he said he didn’t hesitate to sign on. Kansas Citians love to gather outside and he said the bridge’s location near the West Bottoms is ideal.

“There’s nothing like this anywhere in the country. We believe this could be a landmark,” he said. “It just screams Kansas City.”