After more than a dozen years of false starts, preliminary construction work is finally starting on the Mission Gateway development at Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive.

A luxury entertainment company known for its movie theaters, escape rooms and game centers will open a location at the long-awaited Mission Gateway development.

Cinergy Entertainment, a Dallas-based company which operates centers in Texas and Oklahoma, announced Tuesday that it has signed a lease to make a 90,000 square foot center in Mission its sixth location.

The center will be the entertainment tenant promised by developers behind the $200 million project at Johnson and Roeland drives.

The Cinema Gateway center will have 10 theaters with zero-gravity heated recliners, swivel tables and high-quality projections, according to a press release, in addition to an upscale 16-lane bowling alley.

Plans also call for an elevated rope course with zip lines, a game floor with more than 100 games, an XD 4D motion ride, an immersive shooting game and ax throwing, among other activities.

Patrons can order food to their movie theater seats, their bowling lane or game table.

Progress on the Mission Gateway development had stalled since a New York developer purchased the site of the former Mission Mall more than a decade ago. Various plansfailed to gain traction, or approval from city leaders.

Plans released last year called for three apartment buildings with first-floor retail, two hotels and a parking garage, as well as a 75,000 square foot office building and food hall, in addition to an entertainment tenant that would take the space once slated to house a Walmart. The superstore had proved unpopular with city officials and residents, and Walmart pulled out of the project in 2016.

The new Cinergy Gateway complex will be located off Roe Avenue, next to a 40,000 square foot dining space curated by James Beard award-winning chef Tom Colicchio.

Preliminary construction began on the project last fall, and a press release said Cinergy Gateway is expected to open in 2020. Developers have said they hope to have the first wave of apartments and retails stores completed by summer 2020.