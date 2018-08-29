Record hiring growth drives Burns & McDonnell to expand KC campus

To make room for what it says is a record number of new hires, Burns & McDonnell on Wednesday announced a $42 million expansion of its Kansas City headquarters campus.
Burns & McDonnell, a major engineering firm, is adding a four-story office building on the south side of its campus at Ward Parkway and Wornall Road.
The headquarters expansion is coming about two years before the company originally planned to make room for new employees it’s hiring rapidly. Chairman and CEO Ray Kowalik said the company would finish hiring about 1,200 employees nationwide by the end of the year. More than 450 of those positions are expected to be in Kansas City.
According to a release, the company expects to continue hiring about 1,000 employees each year “for the foreseeable future.”
“We’re growing as fast as we can hire good people,” Kowalik said. “We could probably sell more work if we had more people.”
When construction on the four-story office building wraps up in the summer of 2020, it will add 780 seats and 22 percent more space to the Burns & McDonnell campus. The company also plans to add a parking garage with 550 spaces.
By the end of the year, Burns & McDonnell expects to have about 3,225 employees in Kansas City and 6,650 around the globe.
Kowalik said strong energy production and infrastructure sectors combined with general economic health are the primary drivers of Burns & McDonnell’s growth.
To reduce energy consumption, Burns & McDonnell designed the building to comply with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, best practices and use LED lighting. Adjustable desks, pullout furniture and numerous conference rooms are included to foster collaboration.
The new building is the second recent expansion for Burns & McDonnell. In 2016, the company opened a 1,400-employee building with a child care facility, pharmacy and other amenities. The new building was originally planned for 2022 or 2023.
Founders Clinton Burns and Robert McDonnell established the company in Kansas City in 1898. The new building will incorporate elements of the area, including hackberry wood native to Missouri. The existing world headquarters includes white marble reclaimed from a synagogue that previously occupied the site.
