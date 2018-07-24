A $36 million Hyatt House extended stay hotel planned for KC’s Garment District

A Colorado developer plans to build a 13-story Hyatt House at Ninth Street and Broadway in the Garment District, set to open as early as June 2020.

Pedersen Development Co. in Boulder, Colo., has submitted plans to Kansas City officials for the 153-room extended stay hotel at 900 Broadway.

Owner Scott Pedersen said he would seek property tax abatement for the project, which he said would cost more than $36 million.

“Most of the new hotels downtown have applied for and received certain incentives to help the revitalization of downtown, and we’re doing the same,” he said.

The plans call for a rooftop deck with a restaurant and bar. Pedersen said he also is working with a local coffee roaster about locating in the hotel. The amenities would be open to the public, to benefit from downtown’s increasing residential population, he said.

Pedersen said the hotel would include kitchens in some rooms and would be attractive to downtown convention attendees.

The idea to locate at 900 Broadway, currently a parking lot, came from Pedersen’s own visits here. At 13 stories tall, the hotel would easily be visible to visitors coming from the airport, he said.

Pedersen and a partner also already own the Google Fiber Building next door to the planned Hyatt House site. They also purchased 415 Delaware in the River Market and have a building in Liberty.

“We’ve become fairly familiar with Kansas City over the years and really like what Kansas City leaders are doing to revitalize downtown and think there’s lots of great potential,” Pedersen said.