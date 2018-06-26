Bellmont Promenade developer expands $90 million mixed-use plan, needs city approval

A long-awaited $90 million mixed-use project in Shawnee is back before the City Council after developers decided to add apartments to the contested project.
Shawnee City Council members scheduled a public meeting on the proposed Bellmont Promenade mixed-use development for July 23 and will vote on a tax incentive package and rezoning request associated with the project, according to Shawnee spokeswoman Julie Breithaupt.
If the project is approved, Bellmont Promenade's developer, Legacy Development, expect to start construction in September and open in fall 2019. The development would sit at the southwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Maurer Road.
Bellmont Promenade would consist of a mixed-use component with 230 apartments and 12,000 square feet of commercial space. Legacy Development also plans to have a mix of large and small retailers and restaurants totaling 200,000 square feet. The project originally included only commercial space, but the developer looked into adding a residential component at the request of Shawnee city staff and officials.
Legacy Development spokesman Dave Claflin said in an email that the residential component adds "significantly" to the project.
"It creates a destination where people can, live, work, dine and shop all in one area," Claflin said. "Other suburban markets in the metro have been doing this for years. Shawnee has a large pent-up demand for such a development that has been leaking into nearby communities."
Claflin said the mix of retail is still being determined, but Legacy hopes to announce tenants in mid or late July. The company expects the restaurant and entertainment space will be a draw.
"Western Johnson County simply does not have anything similar," Claflin said. "We think that this, along with other strong retail, will be a great draw. It will keep tax revenue within the city of Shawnee that is currently going outside the area to other venues."
Bellmont Promenade would fall within Shawnee City Council member Lindsey Constance's ward. She said she was excited about the project.
"People have been asking for additional retail and restaurants, so I think it’s exciting to have some other options come for folks," Constance said.
Constance said some residents who live close to the proposed development had expressed concern but had been able to speak with developers.
The development may get help from a tax increment financing, or TIF district. Legacy also asked to establish a Community Improvement District to levy a 1.6 percent tax and a special assessment.
Comments