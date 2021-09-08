Multiple Kansas City area health code violations: Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen, Lanna Thai

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen and Papa Vic’s The Jigger, 1823 W. 39th St., had 12 critical violations during a Sept. 2 routine inspection.

▪ Baramee Thai Bistro, Crossroads, 1810 Baltimore Ave., had eight critical violations during an Aug. 31 routine inspection.

▪ Society, Crossroads, 2050 Central St., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 4 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Lanna Thai Restaurant, 7775 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during a Sept. 1 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ The Social Bar & Grill, 13410 W. 62nd Terrace, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 31 joint inspection.

▪ Superstore, 13815 Polfer Road, Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 2 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results