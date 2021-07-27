QuikTrip to demolish former Kansas City Applebee’s for new store on busy metro street

QuikTrip has two large format stores on bustling State Line Road. Now it is adding a third.

The former Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar at 13201 State Line Road will be demolished for the new QuikTrip, which is scheduled to open in early 2022 near Lowe’s and Walmart.

QuikTrip also has stores at 10601 State Line Road and 8011 State Line Road.

Applebee’s opened in the south Kansas City spot in mid-2002 and closed the location, along with two other area restaurants, in mid-2017.

In other QuikTrip updates: a new location proposed for midtown has been dropped.

QuikTrip wanted to open at 33rd Street and Southwest Trafficway. But some area residents were concerned about traffic flow, loitering, trash and petty crime.

In a statement, a QuikTrip spokeswoman said: “We are no longer working on 33rd and Southwest Trafficway.”