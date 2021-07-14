‘Sad days’: Fans mourn loss of Smokin’ Joe’s, a Kansas City area barbecue mainstay

Smokin’ Joe’s Bar-B-Q & Catering has been a mainstay in Olathe for more than 30 years.

The restaurant opened at 519 E. Santa Fe St. in 1989.

But on Tuesday, owner Rhonda Lorenz posted a notice on the restaurant’s Facebook page saying it would be closing due to price increases, shortage of workers and repairs.

Smokin’ Joe’s Bar-B-Q announced its closing via Facebook.

By Wednesday morning her post had garnered more than 150 comments. Here’s a sampling:

▪ “My kids childhood was Smokin Joe’s weekly family special. Love the slaw and sauce! Had out of state friends that would insist we go here to eat when they were here. The fries! Sad days. Wish it were a different outcome for you - and your customers.”

▪ “Burnt ends and sausage sandwich was the best ever!!!!”

▪ “So sad your closing! Our family loves your BBQ and the Cole Slaw. You catered our daughters wedding several years ago and did a wonderful job. You will be greatly missed.”

▪ “Oh no!!!! I’m so sorry to hear this!!! We love your place and we are going to miss the best fries in town!!!

▪ “Any BBQ business shutting its doors is a sad day. I love them all”

Comments on the Kansas City Star’s Facebook page varied, with some readers mentioning confusion over the ownership. A former owner pleaded guilty in late 2018 to multiple charges including identity theft and criminal use of a credit card.

Matthew R. Sander, was sentenced to 13 months in prison for going on spending binges with customers’ credit cards. He also was ordered to pay $11,400 in restitution and told to stay away from several retailers. At the time of the sentencing, the restaurant had a new owner who said Sander was no longer affiliated with the business.

“The former owner stealing from customers had to have hurt business and we have other good options in town: Joe’s KC, Johnny’s, Crazy Good Eats, Jonathan’s Wood Fired BBQ. I think it was the perfect storm in combination with Covid related staffing issues,” said one post.

Others said they had never heard of the restaurant.

“If you have bad marketing in a crowded marketplace, you’re not going to succeed,” and “I’ve lived here for 40 years, never heard of it.”

Lorenz couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday. But Smokin’ Joe’s added a comment to its Facebook page:

“Thank you everyone for your comments. This was not an easy decision to make. We will be having a sale Thursday from 4 to 8 pm on smoked meats, coleslaw, beans and sauce. THANK YOU AGAIN”