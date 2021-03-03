Alamo movie theater closing in downtown Kansas City: ‘So much history in its walls’

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas temporarily closed its U.S. theaters at the start of the pandemic a year ago, including Mainstreet in Kansas City’s Power & Light District.

But that location will not reopen.

In a message on its website Wednesday, the Austin, Texas-based dine-in movie chain said: “Nearly a year later, we’re incredibly sad to tell you that because of the ongoing impact of COVID, we will not be reopening Mainstreet.”

Officials with Alamo and the Power & Light District couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

Bloomberg also reported Wednesday that Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It listed assets and liabilities of as much as $500 million each. Alamo has more than 40 theaters across the country.

The Kansas City theater, formerly the Empire at 1400 Main St., was restored at a cost of $30 million in a joint venture between the Cordish Cos., developers of the district, and AMC Entertainment. It reopened in 2008.

After AMC moved its headquarters to Leawood, Alamo took over in June 2012, offering food and drink service to moviegoers. Its six auditoriums seated more than 500 people. It also had bar service in the lobby.

“Opened a century ago this October, the theater has so much history in its walls, having hosted the likes of Cab Calloway, Charlie Chaplin, and the Marx Brothers,” Alamo said on its website. “We’re honored to have been its custodian for the past nine years.”