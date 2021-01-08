Coming to KC: Steak and seafood restaurant with a rooftop lounge overlooking the Plaza

Ocean Prime is coming to the Country Club Plaza area with a full-service modern American restaurant specializing in steaks and seafood, and a separate rooftop lounge.

Ocean Prime Restaurant + Prime Social Rooftop plans a fall opening at 4622 Pennsylvania Ave. in 46 Penn Centre, a new 14-story corporate office building on a hill just north of the Plaza. Construction will start in about 60 days.

David Miller, president of parent-company Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, said he had been looking for an ideal site in the Plaza area for many years and is excited to finally bring the restaurant and new rooftop concept to Kansas City.

The company liked the 46 Penn Centre’s proximity to businesses, residents and more than a dozen hotels. But the pandemic pushed the opening back nearly a year, Miller said.

Ocean Prime was founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2008 and it currently has 16 locations in a dozen states and the District of Columbia.

The menu includes sushi, calamari with sweet chili sauce, lobster bisque, blackened snapper with corn spoon bread and jalapeno tartar, Alaskan King Crab legs. Colorado lamb, cheeseburgers with caramelized onions, prime steaks, and sides such as smoked Gouda tater tots, bacon creamed spinach, and black truffle mac-and-cheese.

It also has a full bar, along with specialty cocktails such as the Pineapple Picante with pineapple-infused tequila, and a Wine Spectator-honored wine list.

Prime Social Rooftop will be on the enclosed rooftop of the building with a patio overlooking the Plaza area and fire pits for colder weather.

The restaurant will have about 100 employees and the lounge 60. It will start taking applications about 90 days before the opening.

Block Real Estate Services is the developer and property manager of 46 Penn Centre, a Class A, 220,000-square-foot office building with private balconies on each floor. It opened in fall 2020 and also has a bank, fitness center and company kitchen.