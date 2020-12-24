Chiefs-themed fitness center coming to JoCo: ‘No better brand in Kansas City’

The Kansas City Chiefs are teaming up with the founder of 24 Hour Fitness to open a new health, wellness and fitness center in Overland Park in spring 2021.

Chiefs Fit is taking a 37,000-square-foot space in the renovated Regency Park Shopping Center, 9290 Metcalf Ave.

It will feature a strength and conditioning area, new Chiefs-branded free weights, machines and cardio equipment, an indoor turf field and a recovery facility featuring cryotherapy treatment, and hydromassage machines.

It also will have group fitness classes including barre, strength, dance, Pilates, cardio, core and functional training, personal training, a sauna, spray tan booths, full-amenity locker rooms, a ‘fuel” station and retail shop with Chiefs branded merchandise.

Chiefs Fit will feature the same health and safety protocols used at Arrowhead Stadium including touchless water fillers, approved Air PHX HVAC ventilation and cleaning and sanitization best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement, Chiefs president Mark Donovan said: “We’re extremely excited to announce Chiefs Fit. ... We have continued to focus on health and wellness over the past couple of years, and not just for our players, coaches and staff. This focus has included looking for ways to promote health and wellness to our fans and in our community.”

The center is a partnership between the Chiefs and M6 Football and its founder and chairman, Mark Mastrov. Mastrov also is founder and former chairman of 24 Hour Fitness.

He has launched other team-branded centers, including Bears Fit in Illinois, Cowboys Fit in Texas, 49ers Fit in California, and Browns Fit in Cleveland.

In a statement, Mastrov said: “We are very excited and proud to be able to partner with the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs to bring this amazing facility to life. Our goal is to enhance people’s lives through health and fitness and keep them fit year round.”

Membership information will be announced in January. The first 500 people to join will secure a lifetime reduced rate and receive a founding member kit that includes a branded Nike hat, T-shirt and mask.

Chiefs Fit will take the former Michaels arts and crafts space, as well as an additional 3,000 square feet.

“In a year when there have been challenges and obstacles for retail and retail shopping centers, we’re thrilled to have this good news at the end of the year,” said P.J. Ventola, managing director of Mission Peak Capital, which redeveloped the center. “There’s no better brand in Kansas City than the Chiefs.”

Regency Park completed an $8-million-plus renovation in 2019. It has since added such new tenants as Jersey Mike’s Subs and La Fuente Mexican Street Food, and a couple of tenants have expanded, bringing occupancy up to nearly 80%, Ventola said.

Area real estate sources said the Chiefs Fit owners had looked at other area sites, including one in the Country Club Plaza area, before selecting the Overland Park location.