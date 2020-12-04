Santa Claus is coming to Zoom: How to see him in person in KC, ‘magic shields’ and all

Santa Claus is in Kansas City to take down Christmas wishes, but he wants to keep everyone safe.

As COVID-19 cases surge throughout the country, Santa is asking for contactless visits, Zoom calls and even a pajama party drive-by. But some Santas — typically over 65 and overweight — are high risk for the coronavirus, or their loved ones are, so they are opting out this year.

“It’s hard on Santa, too. He is used to big open arms and they come running to get in his lap,” said John Scheuch, president of Santa America Inc. in Overland Park, a national volunteer service organization. “Personal contact, which is kind of a hallmark of a visit with Santa, isn’t ideal this year.”

Here’s a sampling of where to find Santa this season.

▪ Bass Pro Shops, in Independence and Olathe.

Santa is behind a “magic shield” acrylic barrier. His team members wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitize surfaces between visits. Families receive a free 4x6 photo. Additional photo packages are available and print instantly at the store.

Santa is at the stores through Dec. 24. Reservations are available up to seven days in advance.

▪ Cabela’s, Kansas City, Kansas.

Santa is behind a “magic shield” acrylic barrier. His team members wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitize surfaces between visits. Families receive a free 4x6 photo. Additional photo packages are available and print instantly at the store.

Santa is at Cabela’s through Dec. 24. Reservations are available up to seven days in advance.

Jacquie Sandiego, 6, left, and her sister, Dalary Sandiego, 4, of Wyandotte County, talked to Santa, also known as Ricky Kell, who sat behind a plexiglass shield at Cabela’s on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Kansas City, Kansas. Cabela’s is taking reservations to visit Santa and is operating with COVID-19 precautions in place. The visits with Santa include temperature checks, masks, and sanitizing after each guest. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

▪ Crown Center, 2405 Grand Blvd. Taking reservations for Santa’s Gingerbread Station through Dec. 24.

Up to six people will be allowed per party and social distancing requirements will be in place.

A professional photographer will be onsite and families also can take their own photos.

Reservations are required.

▪ Independence Center. Santa will stop by through Dec. 24. Reservations are required. Masks are required for children ages 2 and over.

▪ Oak Park Mall, 95th Street and Quivira Road, Overland Park. Santa and his elves will be on hand in their seasonal mall home. Visits will be contactless with families sitting six feet away. Hand sanitizing stations will be available. Children ages 2 and over will be required to wear masks, as well as adults.

Visitors must schedule their visit online at the mall’s website.

For families who can’t visit the mall, there also are online options including Story Time with Santa, photos, and a live Zoom call.

▪ Town Center Plaza, Leawood. Contact-free photos with Santa, reservations are required through Jordan Photography.

▪ Zona Rosa, Barry Road and Interstate 29 in the Northland. Children can visit Santa for a contactless in-person experience or through a video conference. Reservations and deposits are required. Masks are required for guests ages 2 and over.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, children of all ages can put on their pajamas for a drive-thru visit, with milk, cookies and a special children’s book. There also will be specials and giveaways at some stores and restaurants. The event is free but the mall is asking for a donation of a box of mac-n-cheese for Feed Northland Kids.

▪ Don White and Mary Rogers, who have performed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the Kansas City area for nearly a decade, are doing Zoom visits this year.

The 10-minute chats are $49.

The children of Nathan and Marcie Baker of Platte City, including Asher, 2, from left, Branden, 6, Elijah, 7-months, and Jace Baker, 4, had their photos taken with Santa, also known as Ricky Kell, who sat behind a plexiglass shield at Cabela’s on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Kansas City, Kansas. Cabela’s is taking reservations to visit Santa and is operating with COVID-19 precautions in place. The visits with Santa include temperature checks, masks, and sanitizing after each guest. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com