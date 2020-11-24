Multiple health code violations for Kansas City barbecue, 2 Chinese restaurants, 2 bars

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

▪ Q39 barbecue, 1000 W. 39th St., had nine critical violations during an Oct. 27 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Oct. 30 follow-up inspection.

Midday Business News Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Rhythm & Booze, 423 Southwest Blvd., had nine critical violations during a Nov. 13 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Nov. 20 follow-up inspection.

▪ Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant, Country Club Plaza area, 4701 Jefferson St., had eight critical violations during a Nov. 3 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Nov. 13 follow-up inspection.

▪ The Blue Line, River Market, 529 Walnut St., had seven critical violations during a Nov. 17 routine inspection.

▪ Cluster Truck 518 Grand Blvd., had seven critical violations during an Oct. 26 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Nov. 2 follow-up inspection.

▪ New Peking Chinese Restaurant, 540 Westport Road, had seven critical violations during a Nov. 7 routine inspection. It had four critical violations during a Nov. 12 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a Nov. 19 follow-up inspection.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited one restaurant for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Tarahumaras, 503 N. Sixth St, Kansas City, Kansas, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 7 routine inspection. It had no priority violations during an Oct. 30 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results