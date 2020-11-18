More Chiefs, Royals apparel: Rally House expanding to another Kansas City suburb

Just weeks after expanding on the Country Club Plaza, Rally House is expanding again.

The Lenexa-based retail chain has signed a lease for the former Lane Bryant space in SummitWoods Crossing, 1752 N.W. Chipman Road, in Lee’s Summit. It hopes to open Friday.

“We’ve been looking in Lee’s Summit for years and wanted to be in this shopping center, with Target, Kohl’s and a lot of restaurants,” said Aaron Liebert, CEO of Rally House. “Lee’s Summit is a growing community and we’ve had a lot of requests to open there.”

Rally House has one of the largest selections of officially licensed college, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA and MLS apparel, merchandise and gifts.

Midday Business News Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The new Lee’s Summit store will focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and local colleges and universities.

Rally House was founded in 1989 and currently has more than 70 stores in nine states, including nearly a dozen in the metro. It recently opened a year-long pop-up on the Plaza, next to Shake Shack, but has had another store on the Plaza since 2009.

The company has more than 1,000 employees and will have 15 to 20 at the new Lee’s Summit store. It is hiring full-time and part-time employees for all the area locations.

SummitWoods also recently added Stroud’s Express.