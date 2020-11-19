Kansas City restaurants offering Thanksgiving specials for dine-in or to-go in 2020

We’re compiling a list of area restaurants serving special Thanksgiving dinners to-go or for dine-in (call for reservations).

We’ll continually update this list, so send information in this format to jsmith@kcstar.com under the subject line: Thanksgiving Dinner.

▪ Bristol Seafood Grill, Leawood: Three-course menu available for dine-in Nov. 26. The cost is $42 for adults and $21 for children ages 12 and under.

Thanksgiving family-style carryout kits that serve four to six people are available for preorder through Monday for $175.

▪ Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social, Power & Light District: Three-course menu available for dine-in Nov. 26. Cost is $42 per adult and $21 for children ages 12 and under. Thanksgiving family-style carryout kits that serve four to six people are available for preorder through Monday for $175.

▪ The Capital Grille, Country Club Plaza: Thanksgiving Sides At Home featuring elevated classics such as pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, cranberry-pear chutney, french green beans with Marcona almonds and the restaurant’s signature mashed potatoes.

▪ Chaz on the Plaza: Five-course menu available for dine-in or carryout on Nov. 26 for $50 per person. Chaz is accepting preorders through Friday.

▪ Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Liberty, Northland: Individualized holiday box lunches containing slow-smoked carved turkey sandwiches, sauce, cornbread dressing, chips and cookies.

For gatherings of 8 to 12 people, Dickey’s offers the Holiday Big Yellow Box with sliced turkey breast, cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon and a dozen buttery rolls.

Holiday Box Lunch starts at $9. Holiday Big Yellow Box is $125

▪ Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, Plaza area: Four-course family-style Thanksgiving dinner for takeout, featuring choice of turkey or whole beef tenderloin served with such sides as butternut squash, brioche sage stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Dinner for two people starts at $125 and $225 for four to six.

Preorder for pickup on Nov. 24 or 25.

▪ Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, Country Club Plaza, downtown, Lee’s Summit, Martin City and Overland Park: Restaurant specials include half-price wine under $75 on Nov. 25; beef burnt end special on Nov. 27; and wings, packages and Bloody Mary kit specials on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.

▪ Hereford House, Independence, Leawood, Shawnee and Zona Rosa: Three-course menu includes steak soup or salad, prime rib or turkey with gravy, a choice of three sides, and pumpkin pie or carrot cake. $38 per adult. They also will have a $19 menu for children ages 12 and under.

A curbside to-go menu includes a family size meal for four to six people for $165. Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. Nov. 24 for pickup from 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 25 or 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 26.

▪ Houlihan’s, Leawood, Lee’s Summit, Overland Park: Plated Thanksgiving dinner for dine-in Nov. 26 for $21.95 per adult and $9.95 for children ages.

Thanksgiving family style carryout kits that serve four to six people available for preorder through Sunday for $100.

▪ J. Gilbert’s, Overland Park: Three-course menu available for dine-in on Nov. 26 for $42 per adult and $21 for children ages 12 and under. Thanksgiving family-style carryout kits that serve four to six people are available for preorder through Monday for $175.

▪ Joe’s Kansas City: Traditional turkey dinner to-go serving 8 to 10 people includes whole smoked turkey, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, Tippin’s pumpkin and pecan pie for $159.99. It also is offering a whole smoked turkey (10-pound average) for $49.99 and a smoked turkey breast for $16.29 per pound.

▪ Lion’s Choice, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Olathe and Overland Park: Family-sized platters of roast beef or turkey, choice of two sides and Texas toast, served in a reusable Lion’s Choice thermal bag for $30.

▪ Metropolitan KC in the Kansas City Marriott Downtown: A bottomless three-course plated dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost to dine-in is $28 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 to 12, and children ages 3 and under eat for free. It also will offer preorder and for curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 26.

The Traditional Turkey Dinner Package to-go is $60 for four people and $135 for eight people.

▪ Pearl Tavern, Lee’s Summit: Thanksgiving Meal Pack to-go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26. It will feed four to five people and includes ham, turkey, sides, dressing, cranberry sauce, and salad for $95. Preorder until 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.

▪ Pierpont’s Union Station: Three-course menu includes steak soup or salad; prime rib or turkey with gravy, and a choice of three sides; and pumpkin pie or carrot cake. $38 per adult. It also will have a $19 menu for children ages 12 and under.

A curbside to-go menu includes a family size meal (for four to six people) for $165. Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. Nov. 24 for pick up from 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 25 or 10 a.m.. to noon Nov. 26.

▪ The Prospect KC Urban Eatery: 3-course chef prepared menu available for curbside pickup on Nov. 26th for $80 for four people or $160 for eight people. The Prospect KC Urban Eatery is accepting preorders for curbside pickup through Nov. 25. Proceeds benefit KC Family Meals. Chefs are Shanita McAfee-Bryant and Brandon Winn.

▪ Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29: Individually boxed meals of sliced turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a roll for $17, available for preorder and pickup the next day through Friday. From Monday through Nov. 25 they are available for dine-in or carryout with no preorder.

It also will offer a family style meal serving 8 to 10 people for $140. Order the day before for next day pickup through Nov. 25.

▪ Seasons 52, Country Club Plaza: Traditional dinner with turkey, sides and dessert.

A Thanksgiving Dinner box to-go for four to six people for $150. Preorder for pickup on November 24 or 25.

▪ Snooze An A.M. Eatery, Westport: Thanksgiving weekend brunch kits. Egg casserole or pumpkin brioche french toast bakes include ingredients, recipe cards and directions.

The egg casserole Kit is $55 and includes fresh fruit salad, mixed greens salad and bacon, or a la carte for $30. The brioche kit is $50, or a la carte for $25.

Customers can place orders through Nov. 27 for pick up Nov. 28.

▪ Summit Grill, Gladstone, Lee’s Summit and Waldo: Dine-in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 with entrees such as roasted turkey and honey-baked ham. Taking preorders for Thanksgiving Meal Pack to-go for four to five people for $95. The meal packs include ham, turkey, sides, salad, and rolls. For pick-up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26.

▪ Third Street Social, Lee’s Summit: Special Thanksgiving dine-in menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 with entrees such as roasted turkey and honey-baked ham.

Taking preorders for Thanksgiving Meal Pack to-go for four to five people for $95. The meal packs include ham, turkey, sides, salad, and rolls. For pick-up between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at Pearl Tavern.

▪ The Town Company, inside Hotel Kansas City downtown: To-go 2-course menu an apples and kohlrabi salad, charcoal grilled turkey with confit leg and gravy or smoked king oyster mushroom with acorn squash, a choice of four sides, and either apple cider custard pie or chocolate pecan praline pie. $45 per adult

Preorder by Sunday for pickup Thursday.