Multiple health code violations at JoCo buffet, River Market restaurant, Lawrence grill

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations. Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Joy Wok Super Buffet Hibachi Sushi, 11920 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during an Oct. 15 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Aoyama Ramen, 14960 W. 119th St., Olathe, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 13 routine inspection.

▪ BoBo Chinese, 1471 E. 151st St., Olathe, had nine priority violations during an Oct. 8 routine inspection.

▪ Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, 7729 W. 151st St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during an Oct. 7 routine inspection.

▪ Salsa Grill, 6508 Marty St., Mission, had nine priority violations during an Oct. 12 routine inspection.

▪ Acapulco Mexican Grill, 1520 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 13 routine inspection.

▪ International Grocery, 7803 W. 151st St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 7 routine inspection.

▪ Jumpin’ Catfish Restaurant, 1861 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 14 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results





The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

▪ Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant, Zona Rosa, 8670 N.W. Prairie View Road, had seven critical violations during an Oct. 19 routine inspection.

▪ Phikul Thai Bistro, River Market, 17 E. Fifth St, had seven critical violations during an Oct. 13 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.