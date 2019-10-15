Former Northland Kmart center to be redeveloped for ‘high-profile’ restaurant, retail

SHARE COPY LINK

A former Kmart shopping center in the Northland has new owners who plan to redevelop it.

The local investment group recently purchased the 104,490-square-foot center at 7100-7126 N.W. Prairie View Road from parent company, Sears Holdings Corp., as part of its bankruptcy reorganization. The investment group had long owned the land.

Block & Company Inc. Realtors has the listing and is managing the property.

“It is one of the last available retail corners north of the river, on I-29 between downtown and Barry Road,” said David Block of Block & Co. “Our plan is to renovate all those shops, make it nice and pretty and up to date.”

Block wants to fill the center with “high profile, mixed-use type users, including entertainment, retail, restaurant and hotel.” The company said there is an estimated 89,589 people living within 10 minutes of the site with an average household income of $87,293.

Kmart had operated in a 84,180-square-foot space in the center since at least since 1975, according to The Kansas City Star’s archives. Several smaller tenants still operate on the north end, including Tasty Thai and its sister restaurant, Big Bowl Pho.

Block said several freestanding pad sites also will be available for development.

A year ago, Sears Holdings, which owns Sears and Kmart, said it would close 142 stores nationwide, including the Prairie View Road store and one at 7836 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas, as part of its bankruptcy filing.