The sequel to Tivoli in Westport? Get your tickets for Tivoli at the Nelson-Atkins

Tivoli Cinemas, a beloved art house theater, will close on April 11 due to rising maintenance costs.

Just a few months after shutting down in Westport, beloved art house movie theater Tivoli is making a return.

Tivoli at the Nelson-Atkins will open in The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art with a special donors’ premiere at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 500-seat Atkins Auditorium.

It will show the classic silent film “The General,” starring comedy legend Buster Keaton. The Alloy Orchestra, based in Cambridge, Mass., will provide the music. The public launch will be on Oct. 23.

Jerry Harrington opened the Tivoli in Westport in 1983 and expanded over the years before closing in April. At the time he said he could “no longer survive on ticket sales alone.”

He will serve as film curator for the new location. Programming will include revival and classic films, live opera and theatrical performances, silent films with musical accompaniment, and Oscar-nominated shorts.

In a statement, Nelson-Atkins officials said they were “happy to give a home to film, which is the youngest of the arts muses.”

Yes, you heard right, we are reviving the beloved arthouse, with Tivoli owner Jerry Harrington as our film curator. Films will show in Atkins Auditorium four times a week. Tickets will go on sale starting in October! https://t.co/1o8icvACF9 pic.twitter.com/JzmKBgfRIb — Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art (@nelson_atkins) September 20, 2019

The Tivoli at the Nelson-Atkins also will host screenings with directors, editors, producers and artists. There also will be pre- and post-film community discussions. After each showing, a community table will be set up in Rozzelle Court for post-film conversation.

The museum is upgrading the digital projection equipment and installing a larger film screen. The stage curtain will be reoriented to adapt to film aspect ratios, and the sound system will be overhauled with a loop system for the hearing impaired.

Films will be shown at 11:15 a.m. Mondays; 1 p.m. Wednesdays; 7 pm. Fridays; and 1 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased at nelson-atkins.org or at the museum’s box office. Tickets will be $10 each, or $7 for members.