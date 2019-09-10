Year of free donuts? Try your luck at LaMar’s on Friday the 13th to nab ‘Golden Ticket’

LaMar’s Donuts sends pastries to the final frontier As part of a public relations stunt celebrating the 48th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20,1969, LaMar's Donuts sent a box of their donuts 115,000 feet into the air. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As part of a public relations stunt celebrating the 48th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20,1969, LaMar's Donuts sent a box of their donuts 115,000 feet into the air.

LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee is putting a lucky spin on Friday the 13th.

Five customers at each of its 25 locations, along with five more on social media, will receive a “Golden Ticket” this Friday good for a dozen donuts every month for a year.

In a statement, LaMar’s spokesperson Temi Osifodunrin, said: “LaMar’s Donuts decided to give back to our customers this Friday the 13th. It is a day that is thought to be unlucky and we wanted to change that.”

Winners will find tickets in boxes of donuts they order on site. And the online winners will be randomly selected from comments on social media.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The late Ray Lamar opened the first LaMar’s Donuts in an old gas station on Kansas City’s Linwood Boulevard in 1960. There are still nine Lamar’s in the metro area.

The chain is now based in Denver and has 25 locations in Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, Colorado and Nebraska.