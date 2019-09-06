Need weekend plans? Ax throwing in P&L, foodie fest on 47th & KC Black Restaurant Week

Migration season brings annual Hummingbird Festival to Independence this weekend Park Naturalist Melanie Haney talks about the upcoming Hummingbird Festival, which will kick off at George Owens Nature Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Park Naturalist Melanie Haney talks about the upcoming Hummingbird Festival, which will kick off at George Owens Nature Park on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Exploring Kansas City this weekend. (Yes, we know you have the Chiefs on Sunday!) Here are some new options to check out.

Toss around this idea

Kansas City’s homegrown ax-throwing experience has opened in the Power & Light District.

Blade & Timber took the former Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar spot at 1303 Baltimore Ave. It has 11 ax-throwing lanes, darts and yard games, a dining area, patio and private event space.

Its new menu features made-from-scratch items, including fried chicken sandwiches, chicken and waffles, portobello sandwiches, steak frites, and sides such as sweet potato waffle fries. It also offers house-made sauces.

New customers receive a one-on-one lesson by a Blade & Timber safety-certified ax coach. The coaches also are around to teach trick shots and new ax-throwing games — and to maintain safety.

Blade & Timber opened in the West Bottoms in 2017 but closed that location to move to Power & Light.

47 Foodie Fest

The restaurant row on 47th will host “The 47 Foodie Fest” on Sunday.

The event, at the southwest corner of 47th Street and Mission Road in Roeland Park, will run from noon to 4 p.m.

Restaurants will offer food and drink for a fee. They include: 1889 Pizza Napoletana, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que (yes, Joe’s on a Sunday!), Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop, and Taco Republic.

Several other area businesses will participate, including Sole Patch Men’s Shop.

Four Fried Chickens and a Coke will offer live music. There will be children’s activities, including bounce houses, face painting and a balloon artist.

The district — on 47th Street and Avenue from Mission Road to Rainbow Boulevard — is being branded as “The 47,” connecting Roeland Park, Westwood and Kansas City, Kansas.

KC Black Restaurant Week

The inaugural KC Black Restaurant Week ends on Sunday.

It is designed to showcase black owned and operated restaurants, food trucks and chefs.

Game Day Chicken, Wings and Fish in Waldo is offering specials and a jam session Friday; Wings Cafe in Westport will offer a chicken and mac and cheese specials from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday; and Soiree Steak & Oyster House, in the 18th & Vine Jazz District, will have a gospel brunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with shrimp and grits for $15.