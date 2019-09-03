KC-area inspections: Lawrence pizza, ramen and JoCo spots hit with multiple violations

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Sept. 3.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪Lin’s Chinese Restaurant, 13034 Kansas Ave., Bonner Springs, had 13 priority violations during an Aug. 20 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Pyramid Pizza, 1029 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had 13 priority violations during an Aug. 27 routine inspection.

▪ Kokodak, 14856 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during an Aug. 27 inspection following a complaint.

▪Chartroose Caboose, 12976 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during an Aug. 19 routine inspection.

▪Ramen Bowls, 918 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had nine priority violations during an Aug. 26 routine inspection.

▪ Halcyon House, 1000 Ohio St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 20 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas reports, click here.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪Empanada Madness, 13135 State Line Road, had seven critical violations during an Aug. 26 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during an Aug. 28 follow-up inspection.

▪ Oakwood Country Club, 9800 Grandview Road, had seven critical violations during an Aug. 22 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during an Aug. 27 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.