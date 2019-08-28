BBQ, catfish spot, a Chick-fil-A and a Sonic: KC-area restaurants were cited, shut down

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.







The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited two restaurants for holding food at improper temperatures, and two restaurants for not having running water. The restaurants shut down until the problems could be corrected. They have since reopened.

Temperature issues

▪ Fireside BBQ & Bar, 10400 Mastin St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 14 inspection following a complaint.

It was cited for holding many food items at improper temperatures, including raw ground sausage, smoked wings, slaw, cooked meat, raw eggs, cooked chicken wings, raw chicken breasts, potato salad and cheese. The food was discarded.

In a statement, Mike Perz, owner of Fireside, said: “We (Fireside BBQ & Bar) were notified with a surprise inspection as a result of a complaint. In review, we discovered evidence of a disgruntled employee — whom was let go the day before — had tampered with the thermostats. As a result we take full responsibility for not having the safeguards in place to avoid such sabotage.”

The restaurant was reinspected on Aug. 15 and allowed to reopen. It had one priority violation during an Aug. 26 follow-up inspection.

▪ Jumpin’ Catfish, 1861 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had nine priority violations during an Aug. 6 inspection following a complaint. It was cited for not shutting down and notifying the department of the “imminent health hazard of insufficient cold holding and cooling equipment.”

According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the inspector used a video call to confirm that the correction was made later that day and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

“The inspector had to leave and told us to call when the temperature dropped back down. So we did and she told us it was OK to reopen,” said owner David Hampton. “That was 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 6. Her boss met me at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 7 and checked the temperatures, and they were exactly where they should be and we continued doing business.”

A water line break near Oak Park Mall caused problems for two restaurants.

▪ Chick-fil-A, 9707 Quivira Road, Overland Park, had two priority violations during an Aug. 21 disaster inspection.

It was cited when it did not cease operations and notify the Kansas Department of Agriculture of the imminent health hazard of no running water.

“There was a water main break up the street so we called the utility company. Then they showed up a couple of hours later and shut off the water to our whole area so they could fix the break,” said operator Clarence Taylor. “We started shutting down the store and we were about to shut down the drive-thru when the health department showed up. When the water showed back up around 4 p.m., we were cleared to continue operations.”

Thomas said he had already sent his employees home and decided to wait to reopen the next day.

▪ Sonic Drive-In, 9801 Quivira Road, Overland Park, had two priority violations during an Aug. 21 inspection following a complaint.

It was cited when it did not cease operations and notify the Kansas Department of Agriculture of the imminent health hazard of having no running water at 8:30 a.m. The inspection was later that morning. The Sonic closed until it could correct the issue.

In a statement, the company said: “On August 21, this drive-in was affected by a water line break, which also affected several other nearby businesses. The Sonic franchisee who owns and operates this drive-in voluntarily closed the drive-in around noon. Once the water line was repaired and the local health department inspected and approved the drive-in to reopen, the drive-in resumed normal operation that afternoon.”

