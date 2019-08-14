Save the date for Shake Shack in Johnson County; opening set for first Kansas location

Burgers are sizzling at Kansas City’s new Shake Shack on the County Club Plaza Kansas City's first Shake Shack opened Sept. 6 at 239 W. 47th Street on the County Club Plaza. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City's first Shake Shack opened Sept. 6 at 239 W. 47th Street on the County Club Plaza.

When New York-based Shake Shack opened on the Country Club Plaza last year, it already was working on its first Kansas restaurant.

Now the burger chain with a cult-like following plans an 11 a.m. Aug. 22 opening in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza, on the site of the former On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina at 5200 W. 119th St.

Shake Shack is described as a “modern day roadside burger stand.” It is known for its ShackBurger, a “better” burger made with 100 percent all-natural Angus beef, as well as chicken sandwiches (made with 100 percent all-natural cage-free chicken), flat-top 100 percent all-natural Vienna beef hotdogs (no hormones or antibiotics), crinkle-cut fries and cheese fries. Specialties include the ’Shroom Burger — a cheeseburger topped with a fried portobello mushroom.

Other menu items include the Cookie Crumble (vanilla custard, marshmallow sauce, cookie butter and crumbled sugar cone); S’Mores (chocolate custard, marshmallow sauce, graham crackers and Mast Brothers dark chocolate chunks); and Pie Oh My (vanilla custard blended with pieces of seasonal pie by Kansas City’s Ashleigh’s Bake Shop).

It also will sell beers from Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewing Co. and Raytown’s Crane Brewing, plus its exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister Ale, and wine.

The 3,585-square-foot restaurant has an outdoor patio.

The first 100 people in line at the 11 a.m. grand opening will receive a custom Shake Shack hat from Made Mobb, a Kansas City-based streetwear brand.

The restaurant is still hiring full- and part-time employees.

Shake Shack has more than 230 locations in 26 states and the District of Columbia, including more than 70 international locations.

Town Center Plaza’s Helzberg Diamonds also will relocate to a new multi-tenant building just west of Shake Shack in October.