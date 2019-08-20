Cityscape
KC-area inspections: Multiple violations for KCK Mexican spot, burger chain in JoCo
Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Aug. 20.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.
▪Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio, 830 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had 14 priority violations during an Aug. 15 routine inspection.
▪ KC Garden, 12225 Strang Line Road, Olathe, had 10 priority violations during an Aug. 12 follow-up inspection.
▪ Smashburger, Olathe Station, 15241 W. 119th St., Olathe, had nine priority violations during an Aug. 13 foodborne illness investigation.
▪ Conroy’s Public House, 5285 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 13 routine inspection.
The Kansas City Health Department cited:
▪Texas Tom’s, 6950 Prospect Ave., had seven critical violations during an Aug. 14 routine inspection.
