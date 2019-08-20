KC-area inspections: Multiple violations for KCK Mexican spot, burger chain in JoCo

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas City? Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Aug. 20.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

▪Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio, 830 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had 14 priority violations during an Aug. 15 routine inspection.

▪ KC Garden, 12225 Strang Line Road, Olathe, had 10 priority violations during an Aug. 12 follow-up inspection.

▪ Smashburger, Olathe Station, 15241 W. 119th St., Olathe, had nine priority violations during an Aug. 13 foodborne illness investigation.

▪ Conroy’s Public House, 5285 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 13 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas reports, click here.

The Kansas City Health Department cited:

▪Texas Tom’s, 6950 Prospect Ave., had seven critical violations during an Aug. 14 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.