Two restaurants were closed after health violations: JoCo sushi, KCK Mexican spot

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for priority health code violations. The restaurants temporarily closed until they could correct the problems and have since reopened.

▪ Fonda Mexicana Bar & Grill, 542 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had two priority violations during an Aug. 8 follow-up inspection.

It temporarily closed because it did not have “adequate refrigeration.” Several food items were held at improper temperatures, including cheese sauce, cooked beef and pork, salsa and cooked beans. The items were discarded.

It had no priority violations during an Aug. 9 reopening inspection and was allowed to reopen. This was a repeat violation noted on an Aug. 6 routine inspection so the restaurant had to schedule another follow-up inspection.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A spokesman for Port Fonda declined to comment.

▪ Fortune Wok & Sushi, 14537 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during an Aug. 8 foodborne illness inspection.

The restaurant was cited when it did not cease operations and notify the department of the imminent health hazard of an infestation of roaches in the kitchen area.

It had no priority violations during a follow-up inspection on Aug. 9 and reopened.

“They do the pest control that the health department requires,” said Jeff Zimmerman, attorney for Fortune Wok. “It appears to be a problem in the structure and the roaches that they found in the Aug. 8 inspection were in the electrical box, which gives the indication that they are coming out of the wall somewhere. We are working to try to solve that problem.”

For complete Kansas-area reports, click here.