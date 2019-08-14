Cityscape
KC-area restaurant inspections: Multiple violations for Lawrence sushi, south JoCo spot
What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas?
Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Aug. 14.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.
▪ Sushi Ko, 811 New Hampshire St., Lawrence, had 13 priority violations during an Aug. 8 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 14337 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during an Aug. 6 routine inspection.
▪Hy-Vee, 7620 State Line Road, Prairie Village, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 6 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Food Express, 1818 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 2 routine inspection.
▪ Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen, Legends Outlets, 1859 Village West Parkway, Suite 102, Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 8 follow-up inspection.
▪ Mai Thai Restaurant, 12250 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 6 follow-up inspection.
▪ Marriott Kansas City Overland Park hotel’s 210 Bar and Grill, 10800 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 2 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas reports, click here.
Comments