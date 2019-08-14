KC-area restaurant inspections: Multiple violations for Lawrence sushi, south JoCo spot

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Aug. 14.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

▪ Sushi Ko, 811 New Hampshire St., Lawrence, had 13 priority violations during an Aug. 8 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 14337 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during an Aug. 6 routine inspection.

▪Hy-Vee, 7620 State Line Road, Prairie Village, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 6 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Food Express, 1818 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 2 routine inspection.

▪ Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen, Legends Outlets, 1859 Village West Parkway, Suite 102, Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 8 follow-up inspection.

▪ Mai Thai Restaurant, 12250 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 6 follow-up inspection.

▪ Marriott Kansas City Overland Park hotel’s 210 Bar and Grill, 10800 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 2 routine inspection.

