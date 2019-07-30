Vacant Crossroads buildings to bounce back as event space, rooftop terrace, offices

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery open a new café in the Crossroads district. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Messenger Coffee Co. and Ibis Bakery open a new café in the Crossroads district.

Two long, dark and mostly empty Crossroads buildings are getting new life.

The building at 1616 Grand Blvd. was last occupied by Cheesehead Homemade Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, which closed in mid-2008 after only a couple of years of operations. Now Abbott Properties plans to open The Bardot wedding and events venue in the building in March 2020.

It will have two levels. The street level will have a bar and restrooms. A lower level also will have a bar, a bridal/VIP suite, and seating for up to 200 people. That floor will accommodate 275 people for standing and cocktail-style events. Abbott acquired the building in 2016.

The three-story building to the north, at 1612 Grand, also will have a basement level and will probably be used as an office building. A rooftop terrace with bar will be available to rent for private events. Abbott acquired that building in July 2015.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both sides of the block, just south of the Power & Light District and Sprint Center, have mostly been renovated in the past couple of years.

Messenger Coffee Co. spent three years working on a corner space at 1624 Grand before opening in October 2017. Church of the Resurrection Downtown opened at 1601 Grand in mid-2018.

With all the changes on that stretch of Grand, there has been one constant. Wholesale florist Schmidt & Klaus Inc. has been at 1620 Grand since 1966. And of course there is The Cigar Box one block north.