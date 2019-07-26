What’s up in Westport? National resale chain, locally owned bookstore coming soon

Atomic Provisions: Four concepts: biscuits, cocktails, pizza & ice cream in one Westport building Atomic Provisions is bringing its concepts to Westport in October. They includes Atomic Cowboy bar, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s Pizza and Frozen Gold soft-serve ice cream. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Atomic Provisions is bringing its concepts to Westport in October. They includes Atomic Cowboy bar, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s Pizza and Frozen Gold soft-serve ice cream.

Kerstin Block was a big fan of thrift store shopping, but she soon realized not everybody — like her — enjoyed sorting through piles of apparel to get to the best stuff.

So Block founded Buffalo Exchange in a tiny Tuscon space near the University of Arizona in 1974. She displayed only the best used clothing and accessories in a boutique-style format. And she was open to buying used clothes for cash or trading on the spot.

Buffalo Exchange has since grown to 50 locations in 18 states and D.C., but none in the four-state region. Now it plans to open its 51st location this fall — in Westport. It is taking a 2,600-square-foot space at 4041 Broadway.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jessica Pruitt, spokeswoman for Buffalo Exchange, said the company has long wanted to open a Kansas City location. The historic Westport district was attractive due to its history of resale and complementary businesses — vinyl record shops, tattoo parlors, cafes and the like.

Block was originally from Sweden, coming to the United States as an 18-year-old college student. She thought the word “Buffalo” sounded American, so she made it part of her company name.

In other Westport news

Judy Mills, owner of Mills Record Co., at 4045 Broadway, plans to open a new and used bookstore in a 2,500-square-foot space at 300 Westport Road.

Wise Blood Books, which also will sell gifts, is scheduled to open before the holidays.

Bennie Vitale of Vitale Realtors handled the negotiations.