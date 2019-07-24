One KC BBQ made national ‘best wings’ list — and was tops in both Kansas, Missouri

Q39 makes its mark on the KC barbecue scene Rob Magee, of Q39, opened his first restaurant in April 2014 and it has become one of the top barbecue destinations in the city. The restaurant is expanding with additional space in the midtown location and a new restaurant in Overland Park in 201 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rob Magee, of Q39, opened his first restaurant in April 2014 and it has become one of the top barbecue destinations in the city. The restaurant is expanding with additional space in the midtown location and a new restaurant in Overland Park in 201

News and entertainment website BuzzFeed says there’s nothing that hits the spot like a plate of finger-licking chicken wings. On the other greasy hand, there’s nothing like the “utter betrayal” of biting into bland-tasting meat or dry, overcooked chicken.

So BuzzFeed got together with Yelp to determine the best place for chicken wings in every state — so you don’t have to.

And the Kansas City area had the winning spots on both sides of state line — and they are a mirror image of each other. In fact, they are the same.

For Kansas: Q39 South at 11051 Antioch Road, Overland Park.

“The chicken wings were mind-blowingly good,” according to one Yelp reviewer.

For Missouri: Q39 Midtown, the original location at 1000 W. 39th St.

“Obviously we got the ‘world’s best chicken wings’ .... sauce and spice married to the thick, chunky wings. I must’ve licked my fingers about 20 times by the time I finished my half,” another Yelper said in her review.

Q39 was the only name that made the list twice.