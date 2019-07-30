Cityscape
KC-area restaurant inspections: Violations at Salvadorean eatery, Lawrence pizza spot
Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for July 30
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.
▪ Papa Keno’s Pizzeria, 1035 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had 13 priority violations during a July 22 routine inspection.
▪ El Pulgarcito Salvadorean Restaurant, 5921 Merriam Drive, Merriam, had 12 priority violations during a July 25 routine inspection.
▪ Buffalo Wild Wings, Corbin Park, 13749 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a July 22 routine inspection.
▪ Price Chopper, 11700 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a July 25 routine inspection.
▪ Charritos Plaza 2, 202 E. 10th St., Eudora, had 10 piority violations during a July 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ LLywelyn’s Pub, 6995 W. 151st St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during a July 26 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Pepperjax Grill, 919 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during a July 22 routine inspection.
▪ Master Wok, 14947 W. 119th St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a July 23 inspection following a complaint.
For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.
The Kansas City Health Department cited just one operation for seven or more critical health code violations:
▪ The Jacobson, 2050 Central St., had seven critical violations during a July 23 routine inspection.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.
