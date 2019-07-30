KC-area restaurant inspections: Violations at Salvadorean eatery, Lawrence pizza spot

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for July 30

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

▪ Papa Keno’s Pizzeria, 1035 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had 13 priority violations during a July 22 routine inspection.

▪ El Pulgarcito Salvadorean Restaurant, 5921 Merriam Drive, Merriam, had 12 priority violations during a July 25 routine inspection.

▪ Buffalo Wild Wings, Corbin Park, 13749 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a July 22 routine inspection.

▪ Price Chopper, 11700 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a July 25 routine inspection.

▪ Charritos Plaza 2, 202 E. 10th St., Eudora, had 10 piority violations during a July 25 follow-up inspection.

▪ LLywelyn’s Pub, 6995 W. 151st St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during a July 26 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Pepperjax Grill, 919 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during a July 22 routine inspection.

▪ Master Wok, 14947 W. 119th St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a July 23 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

The Kansas City Health Department cited just one operation for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ The Jacobson, 2050 Central St., had seven critical violations during a July 23 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.