Owner of two Brookside shops to join River Market revival with new boutique

Restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for July: Three that opened, three that closed

The owner of Coco and Lady Bye in Brookside is opening a new concept in the River Market.

Abby Flores is taking a 1,353-square-foot space at 412 C Delaware St. for her new Kate boutique.

She said the new shop will feature a combination of the laid-back West Coast styles of Coco with the more modern East Coast styles of Lady Bye.





An August opening is scheduled.

“We love what the River Market offers Kansas City. It’s such a destination for the city and tourists,” Flores said.

Craig Slawson, redeveloper of part of Delaware including the Kate space, said River Market customers have been asking him for a boutique to add to the mix of redevelopment in the area.

Flores opened Coco in mid-2017 and added Lady Bye at a second location in January 2018. She said she provides a range of price points ($39 to $89) and sizes (extra small to 3X).

The Kate name is a nod to movie star Katharine Hepburn, who Flores called a “strong, independent woman who stayed true to herself and consistently worked to break down stereotypes in American society.”





Kate will be in the former Hair Spray Cafe space. (Hair Spray Cafe relocated to North Kansas City.) And it joins several draws that have popped up on Delaware along the streetcar line, including Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, the Farmhouse, Freestyle Poke, Il Lazzarone pizza, Our Daily Nada and a Made in KC retail shop and cafe soon to open in a vintage streetcar.