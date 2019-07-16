KC-area restaurant inspections: Pizza places, donut shop hit with multiple violations

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas City? Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for July 16.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Cielito Lindo, 815 New Hampshire St., Lawrence, had 17 priority violations during a June 27 routine inspection. It had four priority violations during a July 11 follow-up inspection.

▪ Charritos Plaza 2, 202 E. 10th St., Eudora, had 14 priority violations during a June 27 routine inspection. It had two priority violations during a July 10 follow-up inspection. The July 11 reopening inspection was not available.

▪ The Bar, 6101 Johnson Drive, Mission, had 13 priority violations during a July 8 routine inspection.

▪ McKeever’s Price Chopper, 19601 W. 101st St., Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a July 10 routine inspection.

▪ Rice Bowl, 8226 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a July 10 routine inspection.

▪ Hy-Vee, 13550 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a July 2 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Old Shawnee Pizza, 19617 W. 101st St., Lenexa, had eight priority violations during a July 10 routine inspection.

▪ Tarahumara’s Mexican Food, 3212 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during a July 11 routine inspection.

▪ The Brass Onion, Prairiefire, 5501 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a July 11 routine inspection.

▪ John Brown Underground/Wake the Dead, 7 E. Seventh St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a July 9 routine inspection.

▪ Miguel’s Catering & Restaurant, 1700 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a July 9 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ Broadway Deli, 2101 Broadway, had nine critical violations during a June 28 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 8 follow-up inspection.

▪ d’Bronx Authentic Deli and Pizzeria, 3904 Bell St., had eight critical violations during a June 26 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during a July 1 follow-up inspection and three critical violations during a July 8 follow-up inspection.

▪ Succotash, 2601 Holmes Road, had eight critical violations during a June 22 routine inspection. It had four critical violations during a July 1 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a July 11 follow-up inspection.

▪ Friendship Chinese Restaurant, 6420 Troost Ave., had seven critical violations during a July 2 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 11 follow-up inspection.

▪ LaMar’s Donuts, 3355 Main St., had seven critical violations during a June 26 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a July 1 follow-up inspection.

▪ Sol Cantina, 408 E. 31st St., had seven critical violations during a July 9 inspection following a complaint.





For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.